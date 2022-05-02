Military reports 446 more COVID-19 cases
13:56 May 02, 2022
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) South Korea's military reported 446 additional COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 133,448.
The new cases included 332 from the Army, 63 from the Air Force, 23 from the Navy, 18 from the Marine Corps, seven from units under the direct control of the defense ministry and three from the ministry.
Currently, 6,044 military personnel are under treatment.
