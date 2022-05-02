Go to Contents
S. Korea analyzing former N.K. nuke envoy's return to public view

15:17 May 02, 2022

By Yi Wonju

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's unification ministry said Monday it is analyzing the background and other details on the first public appearance of Kim Kye-gwan, a well-known North Korean figure who had long led the country's denuclearization talks, in more than two years.

Kim, the North's former vice foreign minister and top delegate to the now-defunct six-way talks on its nuclear program, was spotted shaking hands with and whispering to the regime's leader Kim Jong-un at a follow-up celebratory event of a military parade marking the 90th anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army. The scene was made public in video footage aired Saturday by the state-run Korean Central Television.

It has spawned speculation here on Kim's current stature in the secretive regime and his potential role in Pyongyang's approach toward the nuclear issue.

"We are currently conducting a comprehensive analysis in cooperation with the relevant authorities," Cha Deok-cheol, the ministry's acting spokesperson, told a regular press briefing.

The ministry will keep a close eye on North Korea, he added, taking a cautious view on whether Kim's appearance could signal any change in the North's policy direction.

In the mid-2000s, Kim headed North Korea's delegation at the six-party nuclear talks also involving South Korea, the United States, China, Russia and Japan. He played a key role in producing a landmark agreement on Sept. 19, 2015, under which Pyongyang pledged to give up its nuclear weapons program. Kim is called by many a "living witness" of the North's nuclear negotiations. In January 2020, he issued a statement on Pyongyang's stern position on the nuclear issue and had not appeared in the North's media reports since then.

This image, captured from North Korea's official Korean Central Television on April 30, 2022, shows former North Korean chief nuclear envoy Kim Kye-gwan shaking hands with leader Kim Jong-un at a follow-up celebratory event on April 28 for a parade military parade to mark the 90th anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

