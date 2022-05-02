DL E&C Q1 net profit down 41.1 pct to 102.8 bln won
15:46 May 02, 2022
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- DL E&C Co. on Monday reported its first-quarter net profit of 102.8 billion won (US$81.2 million), down 41.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 125.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 199.8 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 10.9 percent to 1.51 trillion won.
The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 114.6 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
