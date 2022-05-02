Go to Contents
Kia's April sales fall 5.8 pct amid chip shortages

15:46 May 02, 2022

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, said Monday its sales fell 5.8 percent last month from a year earlier as global chip shortages affected its vehicle production and sales.

Kia said it sold 238,538 vehicles in April, down from 253,287 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales declined 2 percent on-year to 50,095 units last month from 51,128, while exports were down 6.8 percent to 188,443 from 202,159 during the cited period, it said.

From January to April, sales fell 2 percent to 924,277 autos from 943,277 units during the same period of last year.

This file photo provided by Kia Corp. shows its new Niro gasoline hybrid model. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

