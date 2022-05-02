Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
Opposition party urges Moon to veto prosecution reform bill
SEOUL -- The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) urged President Moon Jae-in on Monday to use his veto to stop controversial prosecution reform legislation from becoming law.
The appeal came one day before the ruling Democratic Party (DP) is set to railroad through the National Assembly the second and final part of a package of legislation aimed at reducing and ultimately removing the prosecution's investigative powers.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul shares end lower over U.S. plunges, Fed's meeting in focus
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks ended their two-day winning streak on Monday as investors' concerns grew over a sharp dip on Wall Street last week and the Fed's aggressive tightening. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 7.6 points, or 0.28 percent, to close at 2,687.45 points.
-----------------
(LEAD) FM nominee cautious on additional THAAD deployment
SEOUL -- South Korea's foreign minister nominee stressed the need Monday for "in-depth" deliberations on whether to deploy additional U.S.-made THAAD missile defense systems here, in an apparent sign of cautiousness on the geopolitically charged issue.
During his confirmation hearing, Park Jin responded to a lawmaker's question about President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's campaign pledge to bring in more THAAD systems, which opponents say would undermine ties with China, South Korea's top trade partner.
-----------------
Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to star in Korean film
SEOUL -- British star actor Benedict Cumberbatch said Monday he hopes to star in Korean films if he is given a chance, as the country has "some of the most fantastic filmmakers in the world."
"I've been a big fan of Korean cinema before and now," Cumberbatch said in an online press conference with Korean media ahead of the theatrical release of the superhero movie "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," or "Doctor Strange 2."
-----------------
S. Korea analyzing former N.K. nuke envoy's return to public view
SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry said Monday it is analyzing the background and other details on the first public appearance of Kim Kye-gwan, a well-known North Korean figure who had long led the country's denuclearization talks, in more than two years.
Kim, the North's former vice foreign minister and top delegate to the now-defunct six-way talks on its nuclear program, was spotted shaking hands with and whispering to the regime's leader Kim Jong-un at a follow-up celebratory event of a military parade marking the 90th anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army. The scene was made public in video footage aired Saturday by the state-run Korean Central Television.
-----------------
Ukraine wants S. Korea to help rebuild war-torn cities: envoy
SEOUL -- Ukraine hopes South Korea and other developed countries will help rebuild cities destroyed by the Russian invasion, Kyiv's top envoy to Seoul said Monday.
Speaking at a seminar on the Ukraine-Russia war, Ukrainian Ambassador to South Korea Dmytro Ponomarenko also said he delivered the idea on post-war reconstruction efforts to President Moon Jae-in and Rep. Chung Jin-suk, a close aide to President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, last week.
-----------------
S. Korea mulling joining NATO summit next month: FM nominee
SEOUL -- South Korea is considering attending a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Madrid next month, as it has been invited to the gathering, Seoul's foreign minister nominee said Monday.
During a confirmation hearing, Park Jin said Seoul has been mulling whether President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will join the NATO summit slated for June 29-30, after he takes office on May 10.
(END)