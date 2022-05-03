Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:13 May 03, 2022

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 3.

Korean-language dailies
-- Moon unlikely to pardon ex-President Lee over negative public opinions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Confirmation hearings lack sharp questions (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon to proclaim prosecution reform bill today without vetoing (Donga Ilbo)
-- Moon to proclaim prosecution reform bill today (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Justice Party declares to veer off from alliance with ruling party over prosecution reform bill (Segye Times)
-- Poll shows 60 pct of voters in capital area are against passage of prosecution reform bill during Moon's term (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon to proclaim prosecution reform bill today (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- There is no way to check 'supersized Justice Ministry' (Hankyoreh)
-- PM nominee says feels sorry for receiving hefty salary but suspicions involving wife are embarrassing (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Development of Yongsan is answer to Seoul's aging (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon not to pardon ex-President Lee (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- World Forestry Congress opens in Seoul (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- PM, foreign minister nominees besieged over scandals at hearing (Korea Herald)
-- Mosque construction triggers standoff in Daegu (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK