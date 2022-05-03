Korean-language dailies

-- Moon unlikely to pardon ex-President Lee over negative public opinions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Confirmation hearings lack sharp questions (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon to proclaim prosecution reform bill today without vetoing (Donga Ilbo)

-- Moon to proclaim prosecution reform bill today (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Justice Party declares to veer off from alliance with ruling party over prosecution reform bill (Segye Times)

-- Poll shows 60 pct of voters in capital area are against passage of prosecution reform bill during Moon's term (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon to proclaim prosecution reform bill today (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- There is no way to check 'supersized Justice Ministry' (Hankyoreh)

-- PM nominee says feels sorry for receiving hefty salary but suspicions involving wife are embarrassing (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Development of Yongsan is answer to Seoul's aging (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Moon not to pardon ex-President Lee (Korea Economic Daily)

