2009 -- A South Korean naval unit rescues a North Korean freighter from being hijacked by suspected pirates in Somali waters. The unit, operating in the Gulf of Aden as part of a U.S.-led multinational anti-piracy campaign, received a distress call from the North Korean vessel, the Dabaksol, and dispatched an anti-submarine attack helicopter to fend off pirates. It also hovered around the North Korean freighter after its crew asked for extended support.