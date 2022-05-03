Kakao Games Q1 net profit up 54 pct on-year due to better cost management
09:39 May 03, 2022
SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Games Corp., the gaming unit of South Korean tech giant Kakao Corp., reported Tuesday that its first-quarter net profit rose 54.2 percent on-year to 28.3 billion won (US$22.3 million) due to improved cost management.
Operating profit spiked 169.7 percent on-year to 42.1 billion won in the January-March period, while sales rose 104.7 percent to 266.3 billion won, according to a regulatory filing.
