Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Kakao Games #Q1 earnings

Kakao Games Q1 net profit up 54 pct on-year due to better cost management

09:39 May 03, 2022

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Games Corp., the gaming unit of South Korean tech giant Kakao Corp., reported Tuesday that its first-quarter net profit rose 54.2 percent on-year to 28.3 billion won (US$22.3 million) due to improved cost management.

Operating profit spiked 169.7 percent on-year to 42.1 billion won in the January-March period, while sales rose 104.7 percent to 266.3 billion won, according to a regulatory filing.

The corporate logo of Kakao Games (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK