As only active S. Korean big leaguer, Padres' Kim Ha-seong showing life at plate

Ryu, who threw to live batters on Saturday, will have a rehab assignment in Triple A on Saturday before rejoining the Blue Jays. Since the second half of last year, Ryu has been the shell of his Cy Young-contending former self. In two starts this year before hitting the IL, Ryu was rocked for 11 runs on 11 hits, including two home runs, in only 7 1/3 innings. Ryu began the season as No. 3 starter but he has fallen even further in Toronto's starting pitching hierarchy, with Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman and Alek Manoah all pitching well so far.

