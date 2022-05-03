National Assembly passes remaining bill for prosecution reform
By Joo Kyung-don
SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- The ruling Democratic Party railroaded the last-remaining bill on prosecution reform through the National Assembly amid opposition protest Tuesday, completing its push to reduce and ultimately remove the prosecution's investigative powers.
The revision to the Criminal Procedure Act, the remaining half of the ruling DP's prosecution reform legislation, was passed in a 164-3 vote, with seven abstentions during a parliamentary plenary session. The revision calls for limiting the scope of the prosecution's supplementary investigations.
The move follows Saturday's passage of the revision to the Prosecutors' Office Act that reduces the prosecution's investigative powers to only two crime types -- corruption and economic crimes -- from the current six, before removing them completely.
The DP, which holds 171 out of 300 seats, has been trying to pass the two bills and make them signed into laws before the May 10 inauguration of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol.
The revisions are expected to be promulgated at the Cabinet meeting of the outgoing Moon Jae-in administration later in the day.
The Cabinet meeting was originally scheduled for 10 a.m., the same time the plenary session opened, but was pushed back.
The rival parties have been wrangling for weeks over the bills as the DP has insisted they are necessary to ensure the prosecution does not abuse its investigative powers for political purposes, while the PPP has countered they will leave the people with fewer means to seek justice for crimes.
The two sides reached a compromise deal under which the prosecution's investigative powers would be reduced from six crime types to two before being removed completely, but the PPP backtracked following criticism that lawmakers colluded to shield themselves from prosecution investigations as the agreement calls for striping the prosecution of its right to investigate election crimes.
PPP lawmakers plan to stand outside Cheong Wa Dae for a third day Tuesday, displaying signs demanding Moon's veto of the legislation.
