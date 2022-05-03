Two NC Dinos coaches to face police investigation after bar fight
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- Two coaches of the South Korean baseball club NC Dinos will face police questioning after getting into a bar fight in the early hours of Tuesday, an official with the team said.
According to the official, the two coaches, whose identities were being withheld, got into a scuffle at a bar in Daegu, a city the Dinos are visiting for a three-game series against the Samsung Lions starting Tuesday evening. Both coaches have been hospitalized for injuries and will undergo police investigation once they are discharged, the Dinos official added.
The incident has been reported to the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) and the Dinos are trying to ascertain more facts, according to the official.
The KBO will open disciplinary proceedings once the Dinos file a formal report of the case.
The Dinos are mired in last place this season at 8-18. They have dropped their past two games.
The coaches' fight is the latest black eye to the Dinos, a team with a recent history of off-field problems ranging from match fixing and impaired driving to illegal drinking parties during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last summer, the Dinos had four of their regulars suspended by the KBO for violating COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
These and other misconduct away from the field have been blamed for keeping fans away from the ballparks, as the KBO teams have been struggling to fill their seats despite the absence of restrictions on crowds.
