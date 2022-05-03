(LEAD) Baseball club's coach detained after beating up fellow coach in bar
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- A coach of the South Korean baseball club NC Dinos has been taken into police custody on charges of assaulting his fellow coach in a bar during the early hours of Tuesday, police said.
Police in Daegu, a city the Dinos are visiting for a regular season series in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), said Tuesday that the offending coach was placed under detention after apparently beating up the other coach in a Daegu bar. The incident happened around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, police added. Identities of both coaches are being withheld.
Police added that the other coach was treated for injuries at a local hospital and was discharged Tuesday morning.
The Dinos are in Daegu, some 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, to play the Samsung Lions for three games starting Tuesday.
An official with the Dinos said Tuesday the incident has been reported to the KBO headquarters in Seoul and the Dinos are trying to ascertain more facts.
The KBO will open disciplinary proceedings once the Dinos file a formal report of the case.
The Dinos are mired in last place this season at 8-18. They have dropped their past two games.
The coaches' fight is the latest black eye to the Dinos, a team with a recent history of off-field problems ranging from match fixing and impaired driving to illegal drinking parties during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last summer, the Dinos had four of their regulars suspended by the KBO for violating COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
These and other misconduct away from the field have been blamed for keeping fans away from the ballparks, as the KBO teams have been struggling to fill their seats despite the absence of restrictions on crowds.
