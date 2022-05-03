Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
New COVID-19 cases rise to over 50,000 amid concerns over new omicron variant
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases rose to over 50,000 on Tuesday from a nearly three-month low the previous day, and health authorities remained vigilant after confirming the first case of a more infectious omicron subvariant.
The country reported 51,131 new COVID-19 infections, including 45 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 17,346,753, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
National Assembly passes remaining bill for prosecution reform
SEOUL -- The ruling Democratic Party railroaded the last-remaining bill on prosecution reform through the National Assembly amid opposition protest Tuesday, completing its push to reduce and ultimately remove the prosecution's investigative powers.
The revision to the Criminal Procedure Act, the remaining half of the ruling DP's prosecution reform legislation, was passed in a 164-3 vote, with seven abstentions in just three minutes after the opening of a parliamentary plenary session.
Moon set to hold Cabinet meeting to promulgate prosecution reform legislation
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in, in his final days in office, is set to hold his last Cabinet meeting Tuesday, in a bid to promulgate two controversial bills on prosecution reform.
The Cabinet meeting will be held at 2 p.m., hours after the ruling Democratic Party (DP) railroaded the last-remaining bill on prosecution reform through the National Assembly amid opposition protest, completing its push to reduce and ultimately remove the prosecution's investigative powers.
Inflation growth hits over 13-year high in April amid soaring fuel prices
SEOUL -- South Korea's consumer prices rose at the fastest pace in more than 13 years in April amid soaring energy costs caused by Russia's war with Ukraine and a rebound in demand from the pandemic, data showed Tuesday.
Consumer prices spiked 4.8 percent last month from a year earlier, accelerating from a 4.1 percent on-year gain in March, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, China hold talks on N. Korea
SEOUL -- The chief nuclear envoys of South Korea and China met in Seoul on Tuesday to discuss security situations on the Korean Peninsula amid concerns about North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threats.
Liu Xiaoming, Beijing's special representative on Korean Peninsula affairs, was on his first visit to Seoul since assuming the post in April 2021 at a time of heightened tensions over Pyongyang's recent spate of missile launches and reported signs of preparations for another nuclear test.
Education minister nominee resigns amid allegations of ethical lapses
SEOUL -- Education Minister nominee Kim In-chul resigned Tuesday amid allegations of favoritism related to his family's reception of scholarships from a nonprofit organization jointly supported by the United States and South Korean governments.
Kim has become the incoming Yoon Suk-yeol government's first ministerial candidate to step down.
S. Korea, U.S. to begin two-week combined air drills next week: sources
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States plan to kick off regular combined air force drills next week, informed sources said Tuesday, in yet another move to highlight their defense posture especially against North Korea's evolving missile threats.
The allies are set to begin the two-week Korea Flying Training on Monday, the eve of the inauguration of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, who has vowed to bolster the Seoul-Washington security alliance under his slogan of "peace through strength."
Gov't to revise law to allow abused minors to file for termination of parental rights
SEOUL -- The government is pushing to revise a law to allow minors abused by their parents to directly file for the termination of parental rights, the justice ministry said Tuesday.
The ministry made public its plan to revise the Family Litigation Act with a goal to submit the revision bill to the National Assembly for approval after collecting public opinions by June 13.
