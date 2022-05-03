Go to Contents
Military reports 926 more COVID-19 cases

14:35 May 03, 2022

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 926 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 134,373.

The new cases included 658 from the Army, 90 from the Air Force, 80 from the Marine Corps and 49 from units under the direct control of the ministry.

There were also 48 cases from the Navy and one from the ministry.

Currently, 4,824 military personnel are under treatment.

In this file photo, a service member walks at Seoul Station in central Seoul on April 29, 2022. (Yonhap)

