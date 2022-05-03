GM Korea's April sales fall 7.8 pct amid chip shortages
SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., said Tuesday its sales fell 7.8 percent last month from a year earlier amid global chip shortages.
GM Korea sold 19,785 vehicles in April, down from 21,455 units a year ago, as disruptions of chip supplies continued to affect vehicle production and sales, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales plunged 46 percent on-year to 2,951 units last month from 5,470, but exports rose 5.3 percent to 16,834 from 15,985 over the cited period on strong demand for the Trailblazer SUV, it said.
From January to April, sales declined 28 percent to 80,368 autos from 111,479 a year earlier.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)