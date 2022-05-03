SsangYong's April sales jump 87 pct on exports
SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co. said Tuesday its sales jumped 87 percent last month from a year earlier, helped by increased exports of its SUV models.
SsangYong Motor sold 8,140 vehicles in April despite chip shortages, up from 4,351 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales rose 46 percent to 4,839 units last month from 3,318 a year ago, while exports more than tripled to 3,301 units from 1,063 during the same period, it said.
SsangYong's lineup consists of the Tivoli, Korando, and Rexton and Rexton Sports SUVs.
In March, it added its first all-electric model, the Korando e-Motion subcompact SUV, to the lineup to boost sales in the domestic market.
SsangYong was placed under a court receivership in April last year for the second time after undergoing the same process a decade earlier.
Its Indian parent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. failed to attract an investor due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its worsening financial status.
From January to April, sales rose 37 percent to 31,328 autos from 22,910 units a year earlier.
