Renault Korea's April sales soar on strong exports
SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- Renault Korea Motors, the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Tuesday its vehicle sales more than doubled last month from a year earlier on increased exports.
Renault Korea sold 20,318 vehicles in April, jumping from 9,344 units a year earlier, as strong exports offset weak domestic sales amid chip shortages, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales plunged 57 percent on-year to 2,328 units from 5,466, but exports jumped more than four times to 17,990 units from 3,878 on strong demand for its XM3 and QM6 SUV models, it said.
From January to April, sales jumped 77 percent to 55,554 autos from 31,412 units during the same period of last year.
