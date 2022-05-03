Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Moon-medal

Moon to receive highest medal of honor

20:11 May 03, 2022

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- The Cabinet approved a plan on Tuesday to confer the country's highest honor on President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook for their contribution to national development.

Moon will be awarded the Grand Order of Mugunghwa, the highest order in the country, which is given to the incumbent president and his or her spouse, and a former or incumbent top leader and his or her spouse from allied countries, for their contribution to South Korea's national development and security.

The decision was made during Moon's final Cabinet meeting earlier in the day. His presidency will end next week.

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is set to take office on May 10.

Outgoing President Moon Jae-in chairs his final Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on May 3, 2022. His term will end on May 9. (Yonhap)

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK