Recommended #science minister nominee

Parliament adopts confirmation hearing report for science minister nominee

23:24 May 03, 2022

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly on Tuesday adopted a confirmation hearing report on science minister-nominee Lee Jong-ho.

The parliamentary committee on science, ICT, broadcasting and communications approved his nomination after a hearing earlier in the day.

Lee, a semiconductor expert and chief of Seoul National University's semiconductor research institute, was tapped as President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's science minister nominee last month.

The incoming administration is set to officially launch on May 10.

Science Minister nominee Lee Jong-ho of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's incoming government answers a lawmaker's question during his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul on May 3, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

