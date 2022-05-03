Parliament adopts confirmation hearing report for science minister nominee
23:24 May 03, 2022
SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly on Tuesday adopted a confirmation hearing report on science minister-nominee Lee Jong-ho.
The parliamentary committee on science, ICT, broadcasting and communications approved his nomination after a hearing earlier in the day.
Lee, a semiconductor expert and chief of Seoul National University's semiconductor research institute, was tapped as President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's science minister nominee last month.
The incoming administration is set to officially launch on May 10.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword