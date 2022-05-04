Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #UNSC resolution #North Korea

U.S. plans to move forward with UNSC resolution on N. Korea in May: U.S. ambassador

06:16 May 04, 2022

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Yonhap) -- The United States plans to move forward with a U.S.-drafted U.N. Security Council (UNSC) resolution condemning North Korea's recent missile activities, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Monday.

The move comes as the U.S. assumed the presidency of the 15-member UNSC for the month.

"We do have a resolution that is being discussed in the council on DPRK, and it is our plan to move forward with that resolution during this month," Thomas-Greenfield said when asked if the U.S. will seek a UNSC vote on the resolution during its presidency in a press briefing.

"We are very concerned about the situation there, the numerous violations of Security Council resolutions that the DPRK has engaged in," she added.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield is seen answering questions in a press briefing in New York on May 3, 2022 in this captured image. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.

The U.S. proposed the new UNSC resolution on North Korea after Pyongyang fired its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) since November 2017 in March.

Pyongyang has held more than 10 rounds of missile launches this year, including seven in January alone that marked the largest number of missile launches it conducted in a single month.

"It is our hope that we can keep the (Security) Council unified in condemning those actions by the DPRK," said the U.S. ambassador.

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK