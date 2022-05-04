Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 4.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon signs prosecution reform bills into law (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon signs controversial prosecution bills into law (Kookmin Daily)
-- Education minister nominee steps down; health minister designate remains (Donga Ilbo)
-- Moon signs prosecution reform bills into law (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon signs prosecution reform bills into law (Segye Times)
-- Moon signs bills that will serve as 'bulletproof vest for Moon administration' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Consumer prices near 5 pct, the highest since 2008 (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon Jae-in administration completes prosecution reform (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon signs prosecution reform bills into law with 6 days left in office (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Consumer prices soar 4.8 pct, highest in 13 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Wall Street warns of excessive big step (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon signs bills axing prosecution's investigations (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon Jae-in signs controversial prosecution bills into law (Korea Herald)
-- President signs prosecutorial reform bills into law (Korea Times)
(END)