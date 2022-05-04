(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 4)

On Tuesday, President Moon promulgated the legislation in a Cabinet meeting, allowing it to become a law which will take effect in four months. He ignored demand by the prosecution and the PPP that he should exercise his veto power. The move came hours after the DPK passed a revision to the Criminal Procedure Act in a 164-3 vote with all PPP lawmakers abstaining in protest against the majority party's reckless and unilateral legislation process. On Saturday, the DPK also rammed through an amendment to the Prosecutors' Office Act that is aimed at limiting the prosecution's investigation to only two crimes ― corruption and economic crimes ― instead of the current six.