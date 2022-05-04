(EDITORIAL from Korea Joongang Daily on May 4)

President Moon Jae-in refused to veto the two prosecution bills. In his last weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, he put a stamp on two revisions to the Prosecution Act and the Criminal Procedure Act aimed at depriving the prosecution of its investigative authority once and for all. Earlier, the president urged lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to "debate from the perspectives of people and common sense." If he really was sincere, he should not have endorsed the bills, as they will only help the people in power to avoid penalties and those without power to suffer more. In a nutshell, the revisions are legislated to protect Moon and Lee Jae-myung — the former Gyeonggi governor and presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) — in their crusade to put politicians above the law.