(LEAD) Hyundai, Kia's April U.S. sales fall 17 pct amid chip shortages
(UPDATES figures throughout with Genesis sales)
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Corp. said Wednesday their combined sales in the United States fell 17 percent last month from a year earlier due mainly to the prolonged chip shortages.
Hyundai, its independent Genesis brand, and Kia sold a total of 125,770 vehicles in the U.S. in April from 150,994 units a year ago, according to the companies' sales data.
Hyundai's sales declined 20 percent on-year to 61,668 units last month from 77,523 a year ago, while Kia's dropped 16 percent to 59,063 from 70,177 during the same period, the data showed.
But Genesis' sales jumped 53 percent to 5,039 units last month from 3,294 a year ago.
Hyundai's all-electric IONIQ 5, and Hyundai and Kia's hybrid and plug-in hybrid models helped offset declines in sales of other models in the U.S. last month, the companies said.
In April, Kia's accumulated sales exceeded 10 million in the world's most important automobile market on strong demand for the Sportage SUV and electrified models.
From January to April, the three brands' sales fell 7.7 percent to 448,363 autos from 485,896 during the same period of last year.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)