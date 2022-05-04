(LEAD) U.S. considering sending second gentleman to S. Korean president's inauguration
(ATTN: UPDATES with former delegates, details from 4th para)
WASHINGTON, May 3 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. government is considering sending the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris as an official delegate to South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's inauguration ceremony in Seoul next week, according to a source Tuesday.
Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff may lead the U.S. delegation to Yoon's inauguration ceremony, slated for Tuesday, with Labor Secretary Martin Walsh and Rep. Ami Bera among other members, added the source.
In the United States, the second gentleman refers to the husband or male partner of a vice president. Bera currently serves as chairman of the House Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia and Nonproliferation.
The U.S. has dispatched a high-level delegation to the inauguration of a South Korean president held every five years.
In 2013, then White House national security adviser Tom Donilon served as the chief delegate to the inauguration of Park Geun-hye. Five years earlier, Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice was present at the inauguration of Lee Myung-bak.
In 2003, then Secretary of State Colin Powell headed a presidential delegation to that of Roh Moo-hyun.
The U.S. did not send a separate delegation from Washington to the inauguration of Moon Jae-in in 2017 as it was held a day after his victory in a snap election attributable to the impeachment of Park.
Meanwhile, China is considering sending Vice President Wang Qishan for Yoon's inauguration, while Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is likely to attend it, another informed source said.
(END)