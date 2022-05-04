Go to Contents
SNU med school professor chosen as Yoon's physician

08:55 May 04, 2022

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- A gastroenterology professor at Seoul National University (SNU)'s College of Medicine has been chosen as the physician to incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol, an official said Wednesday.

Kim Joo-sung, who graduated from the college in 1989, is a specialist in the areas of inflammatory bowel disease, ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

The physician to the president is a pro bono honorary position equivalent to the level of vice minister, who works at their regular job but conducts routine check-ups on the president's health and accompanies them on vacations and overseas and domestic trips.

Kim is not known to have a personal connection to Yoon.

This file photo shows Kim Joo-sung, gastroenterology professor at Seoul National University (SNU)'s College of Medicine. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

