PM on prosecution reform: 'absolute power' must be checked
By Joo Kyung-don
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Outgoing Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said "absolute power" must be checked as he defended the Cabinet's decision to promulgate controversial prosecution reform legislation aimed at reducing and ultimately removing the prosecution's investigative powers.
Kim made the remark during a press meeting at his official residence in Sejong on Tuesday, the same day President Moon Jae-in promulgated the legislation in his last Cabinet meeting following the National Assembly's approval on two prosecution reform bills.
The ruling Democratic Party led the legislation despite objection from the main opposition People Power Party, insisting it is necessary to ensure the prosecution does not abuse its investigative powers for political purposes.
"Some people say the whole community will break down due to the prosecution reform, but I do not believe that story," Kim said. "Any unchecked power should not be left alone."
Kim dismissed concerns police may dominate investigations following the legislation.
"I had served as a minister managing the police," Kim said, referring to his stint as an interior minister. "Inside the police, there are checks and balances, and the prosecution's right to conduct supplementary investigations is still powerful."
Kim hinted he may carry out his job even after the launch of the new government of incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol, but not for a long time.
"I cannot just tactlessly sit in the new government and say 'give me a salary,'" he said. "I will try to pick the right time (for the officials of the next government) to play a role."
Those from the prime minister's office said Kim may retain his post even after Yoon's inauguration next Tuesday, but not until May 17, when the first Cabinet meeting of the new government is scheduled.
Han Duck-soo has been nominated as the first prime minster of the incoming government, but he has yet to receive the National Assembly's approval to begin his job.
"I hope Han can get the National Assembly's approval," Kim said. "Until my successor comes, I will play a connecting role. The current government should help the launch of the next government."
Kim's answer suggests he could recommend minister nominations for the new Cabinet if Yoon requests it.
Kim also raised a possibility of some ministers of the current government staying in their posts for a while if their successors are not confirmed even after the new government starts.
"Our society has matured that much (to handle such a situation)," he said.
Kim, who has had the country's No. 2 job since May 2021, said he plans to stay out of politics and focus on volunteer activities after retirement.
"At present, I want to serve a role that can bring social attention to children coming out of the foster care system and young people preparing for independent living," he said.
When asked about his most painful memory during his term, Kim spoke of retightening social distancing when the country was hit by the delta variant of COVID-19.
"When we rolled back social distancing rules after easing them slightly, small merchants and self-employed people came to me and cried out that they are dying of hunger, not because of the virus," he said. "It was the most difficult decision for me."
