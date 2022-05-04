S. Korea to host Brazil, Chile, Paraguay in men's football friendlies in June
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will face Brazil, Chile and Paraguay in men's football friendly matches in June at home, the sport's national federation announced Wednesday, as the Taeguk Warriors gear up for this year's FIFA World Cup.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) said South Korea will host Brazil on June 2, Chile on June 6 and Paraguay on June 10, giving fans a chance to see international stars, such as Neymar for Brazil and Arturo Vidal for Chile.
The Brazil match will be played at Seoul World Cup Stadium in the nation's capital but the kickoff time has not been set. Venues for the two other games will be determined later, the KFA added.
South Korea will play another friendly match on June 14, which also falls inside the FIFA international match window, and the KFA will announce the opponent for that match at a later date.
Brazil, world No. 1, own the most World Cup titles with five and are they only team to have played at every World Cup to date. South Korea, ranked 29th, have one win and five losses in six previous meetings against Brazil. They let met in 2019 in a friendly in the United Arab Emirates, with Brazil coming out on top 3-0.
Chile, one spot above South Korea in the FIFA rankings, missed out on the World Cup this time. The two countries have met twice so far, with one draw and one loss in the books.
Paraguay, world No. 50, also failed to qualify for the World Cup. South Korea have put up two wins, three draws and one loss against Paraguay.
South Korea have mostly played Asian opponents and lower-ranked European teams over the past year or so, with the COVID-19 pandemic limiting traveling opportunities. The KFA said the upcoming matches will allow South Korea to see how they stack up against highly skilled teams and help the country's preparation for the World Cup in Qatar.
South Korea will play out of Group H against Portugal, Uruguay and Ghana.
This will be South Korea's 10th consecutive World Cup appearance. They have advanced to the knockout phase twice: the semifinals in 2002 as co-hosts with Japan and the round of 16 in 2020 in South Africa.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)