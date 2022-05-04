Go to Contents
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

12:28 May 04, 2022

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the East Sea on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, in the recalcitrant regime's 14th show of force this year.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch in a text message sent to reporters. Details were not immediately available.

The latest launch came after the North test-fired what it claimed to be a tactical guided weapon on April 16.

Concerns have persisted that the North could continue to carry out provocations, such as another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or a nuclear test.

A news report on North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile is aired on a television at Seoul Station on Feb. 27, 2022. (Yonhap)

