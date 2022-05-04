Go to Contents
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

13:00 May 04, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with S. Korean military's analysis)
By Song Sang-ho

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, in the recalcitrant regime's latest saber-rattling that comes less than a week before President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's inauguration.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at 12:03 p.m. Other details were not immediately available.

"Our military is tracking and monitoring related movements and maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said in a text message sent to reporters.

The latest launch marks the North's 14th show of force this year. It came after the North test-fired what it claimed to be a tactical guided weapon on April 16.

Concerns have persisted that the North could continue to carry out provocations, such as another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or a nuclear test.

This Feb. 27, 2022, file photo shows a news report on North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile being aired on a television at Seoul Station. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

