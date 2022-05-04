N. Korea releases photo book of inter-Korean summits ahead of Moon's retirement
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has published a photo book of the inter-Korean summits between its leader Kim Jong-un and South Korea's outgoing President Moon Jae-in, a propaganda outlet said Wednesday, less than a week before Moon leaves office.
The Pyongyang Publishing House issued the 83-page book, which carries over 100 photos of the three rounds of summits between Moon and Kim in 2018, according to Uriminzokkiri, a North Korean propaganda website.
The book includes photos of iconic moments of the meetings between the two leaders, such as their first summit in April 2018 at the truce border village of Panmunjom and Moon's visit to Pyongyang in September that year.
In a preface, the book credited Kim for creating a "dramatic change" in inter-Korean relations in 2018 and added the three summits showed the world that the relationship between the two Koreas had entered a "completely new stage."
Moon's single five-year term is set to end next Monday, with the inauguration of Yoon Suk-yeol of the conservative People Power Party slated for the following day.
Despite a standstill in inter-Korean dialogue since the failed 2019 Hanoi summit between the North and the U.S., Kim exchanged personal letters with Moon at times, most recently late last month.
