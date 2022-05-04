Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Moon-incoming gov't

Moon wishes incoming government does well on state affairs

15:02 May 04, 2022

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday he wishes the government of incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol will do a good job by learning wisdom from shortcomings of its predecessor while further developing initiatives well done by the outgoing government.

Moon, who is set to leave office next Monday, made the remarks at a meeting with senior officials at a presidential commission on state affairs earlier in the day, saying he feels the incoming government's "philosophy of state affairs is different from ours in many ways."

"Apart from philosophy and ideology, only in terms of people, national interests and pragmatism, I hope (the incoming government) to develop what our government has done well and do better in reflection of what we lack," Moon said.

Yoon has signaled a significant departure from Moon's policies, including foreign policy goals, inter-Korean relations and economic initiatives.

Earlier this week, Yoon's transition team unveiled 110 key policy tasks to pursue under Yoon's incoming government, including a "revolutionary" reinforcement of capabilities to respond to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats and scrapping the nuclear phaseout policy.

Outgoing President Moon Jae-in (L) poses for a photo while receiving the White Paper on his government's five-year achievements from Cho Dae-yop, chairman of the presidential policy and planning committee, at the presidential office in Seoul on May 4, 2022. (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK