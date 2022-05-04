Korea Investment Holdings Q1 net profit down 23.4 pct to 307.6 bln won
15:57 May 04, 2022
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Korea Investment Holdings Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 307.6 billion won (US$242.9 million), down 23.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 338.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 485 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 26.3 percent to 6.13 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 280.2 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)