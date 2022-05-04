Brave Girls to launch U.S. tour in July
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Brave Girls, the K-pop group known for its sudden rise to fame last year, spurred by the viral success of its old single "Rollin'," will undertake its first-ever tour of the United States, the group's agency said Wednesday.
The group will begin the tour in Philadelphia on July 9 (U.S. time) and visit eight more U.S. cities, including New York, Miami and Los Angeles, according to Brave Entertainment.
Brave Girls debuted in 2011 and the group now consists of four members -- Minyoung, Yujeong, Eunji and Yuna.
It had remained out of the spotlight throughout its 10-year career. But in March 2021, it suddenly shot to fame, from the verge of disbanding, with the 2017 single, becoming an icon of late-blooming artists as a fan-made video of the band performing the song live at various events with witty comments from its fans, mostly conscripted soldiers, went viral on YouTube.
