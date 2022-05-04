Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Japan ambassador #Yoon Suk-yeol

Yoon likely to tap Japan expert as ambassador to Tokyo: sources

16:28 May 04, 2022

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Yun Duk-min, a well-known expert on Japan, is likely to be incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol's first ambassador to Tokyo, sources said Wednesday.

Yun, a former head of the Korea National Diplomatic Academy, is being considered for the job after having worked closely with Yoon's presidential campaign as a foreign policy adviser, the sources said.

Yun traveled to Japan last week as a member of Yoon's policy consultation delegation and has decades of experience as a professor and expert on South Korea-Japan relations, North Korea and other national security issues.

If nominated, Yun will take on the responsibility of carrying out Yoon's commitment to improving badly frayed relations with Japan and increasing trilateral cooperation with the United States and Japan.

Recent years have seen Seoul-Tokyo ties plunge to their worst level in decades amid disputes over wartime sex slaves, forced labor and other issues stemming from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

Other names being mentioned for ambassadorships include Rep. Cho Tae-yong for ambassador to the United States and Chung Jae-ho, a professor of political science and international relations at Seoul National University, for ambassador to China.

This file photo shows Yun Duk-min, former head of the Korea National Diplomatic Academy. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK