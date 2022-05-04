Transition team strongly condemns N. Korea's ballistic missile launch
16:21 May 04, 2022
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- The transition team of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol strongly condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launch Wednesday, saying the incoming government will deal sternly with any provocations.
"The transition team strongly condemns North Korea's provocation and again urges an immediate halt to actions creating tension and threatening international peace," the committee said in a statement.
South Korea's military earlier said North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the East Sea from Pyongyang in its 14th show of force this year.
