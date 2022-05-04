USFK chief visits S. Korean Navy units on tour to ensure readiness
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) commander Gen. Paul LaCamera visited South Korean Navy units last week as part of a tour to ensure "fight tonight" readiness, according to his office Wednesday,
In a Facebook post, the USFK released a series of photos showing LaCamera visiting naval installations stationed in Jinhae, 410 kilometers south of Seoul, and Busan, 325 km south of the capital.
The commander routinely visits USFK units across South Korea to maintain "fight tonight" readiness so as to protect and defend South Korea "against any threat or adversary," and he expanded his visit to Korean Navy bases, the USFK noted.
In a separate post, the U.S. Air Force made public photos of its service members at the Kunsan Air Base in Gunsan, 270 km south of Seoul, participating in a recent exercise based on a mass casualty scenario in an apparent move to highlight troops' combat readiness.
"The MASCAL event was conducted to assess communication and operation response in the event of a real-world situation," the U.S. military said, using the acronym for mass casualty.
