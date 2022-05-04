Go to Contents
Military reports 1,243 more COVID-19 cases

18:55 May 04, 2022

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,243 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 135,612, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 804 from the Army, 200 from the Marine Corps, 114 from the Air Force, 68 from the Navy and 50 from units under the direct control of the ministry.

There were also six from the ministry and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Currently, 4,878 military personnel are under treatment.

The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), meanwhile, said 148 more people in its affiliated community tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week ending Monday.

In this file photo, service members walk at Seoul Station in central Seoul on May 1, 2022. (Yonhap)

