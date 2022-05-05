(EDITORIAL from Korea Joongang Daily on May 5)

The DP is attempting to link the fixing of the voting schedule for Han duck-soo to the future of Justice Minister nominee Han Dong-hoon. Floor leader Park Hong-geun conceded the possibility of rejecting Han Duck-soo as prime minister if the President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol pushes his appointment of Han Dong-hoon -- a former senior prosecutor methodically purged by the Moon administration -- as justice minister. Some DP lawmakers want to endorse the appointment of the prime minister nominee in return for rejecting the justice minister nominee. The DP delayed the confirmation hearing of Han Dong-hoon once again to May 9, a day before Yoon will be sworn in as president.