BTS to release compilation album in June

10:53 May 05, 2022

SEOUL, May 5 (Yonhap) -- K-pop sensation BTS will release a new compilation album that includes three new tracks next month, its agency said Thursday.

"Proof" is set to be released June 10, Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement through the group's Weverse page.

The three-CD album will be BTS' first official release since "Butter," its second English single, in July last year, which sold nearly 2 million copies in its first week of release.

A photo of K-pop supergroup BTS, captured from the group's official Twitter account (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The new album will celebrate the septet's ninth anniversary on June 13 and provide ARMY with a collection of BTS' songs chronicling its career, Big Hit Entertainment said.

Preorders for the release will be available through the Weverse shop starting later in the day.

The group has annually celebrated its debut anniversary with fan meetings, concerts and other special events for one or two weeks.

