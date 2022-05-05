Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military #coronavirus

Military reports 1,102 more COVID-19 cases

15:34 May 05, 2022

SEOUL, May 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,102 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 136,714, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 822 from the Army, 96 from the Air Force, 95 from the Marine Corps, 68 from the Navy, 20 from units under the direct control of the ministry and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Currently, 5,264 military personnel are under treatment, the ministry said.

Service members walk in Seoul Station in central Seoul on May 1, 2022. (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK