Military reports 1,102 more COVID-19 cases
15:34 May 05, 2022
SEOUL, May 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,102 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 136,714, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 822 from the Army, 96 from the Air Force, 95 from the Marine Corps, 68 from the Navy, 20 from units under the direct control of the ministry and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 5,264 military personnel are under treatment, the ministry said.
