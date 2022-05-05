Veteran actress Kang rushed to hospital in state of cardiac arrest
SEOUL, May 5 (Yonhap) -- Veteran actress Kang Soo-yeon was transported to a hospital in Seoul after she was found in a state of cardiac arrest Thursday, the local emergency service said.
Kang, 55, currently remains unconscious at the hospital.
First responders found her in a state of cardiac arrest at her home in southern Seoul at 5:48 p.m. after she complained of unspecified pains, according to the service. Her family reported to the emergency service.
Making her silver screen debut at only age 4, Kang has risen to international preeminence through much-acclaimed films, such as "Come, Come, Come Upward" (1989).
