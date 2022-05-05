U.S. Forces Korea holds farewell event for outgoing S. Korean defense chief
SEOUL, May 5 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) held a farewell ceremony Thursday for outgoing South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook, with its commander showing appreciation for his role in ensuring an "ironclad" alliance.
USFK Commander Gen. Paul LaCamera hosted the honor guard ceremony at Camp Humphreys, a key U.S. military base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, his office said.
The event highlighting the close-knit alliance came just a day after North Korea fired a ballistic missile in its 14th show of force this year.
"Gen. LaCamera expressed his gratitude for Minister Suh's leadership that helped maintain a robust combined defense posture and ensured an ironclad alliance between South Korea and the U.S.," the USFK said in a press release.
The ceremony, which included a 19-gun salute, involved the attendance of top military officials, such as South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Won In-choul and Gen. Kim Seung-kyum, deputy commander of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command (CFC).
LaCamera leads the USFK, the CFC and the United Nations Command.
