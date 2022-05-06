Korean-language dailies

-- Fed embarks on quantitative tightening (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Only 14 top posts in public institutions subject to appointment by Yoon (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ruling DP determined to hold chairmanship in key standing committee (Donga Ilbo)

-- Fed makes 'big step' to curb soaring inflation (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Fed warns of two more 'big steps' (Segye Times)

-- 67 pct of Koreans concerned over deepening conflict on gender (Chosun Ilbo)

-- U.S. makes 'big step,' pressing S. Korea for rate hike (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- BOK set to take action after Fed's rate hike (Hankyoreh)

-- War against inflation; 'big step' begins (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 257 chiefs of public institutions to remain in their posts despite power transition (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Fed takes 'big step' for first time in 22 years (Korea Economic Daily)

