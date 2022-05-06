(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 6)

The current surging inflation is a global phenomenon, not confined to Korea, as it was largely caused by the rupture in global supply chains amid Russian's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Such a global supply-demand imbalance is unlikely to be resolved in the near future given the protracted war. The war prompted hikes in the prices of energy resources such as crude oil and natural gas, minerals like nickel, cobalt and lithium needed to produce electric cars and batteries and agricultural products such as wheat and barley. Experts foresee it will take at least two to three years until the situation turns for the better.