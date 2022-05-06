Moon accepts resignation of prosecutor general
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Friday accepted Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo's resignation, days after he promulgated two controversial bills on prosecution reform.
Moon, however, turned down resignation offers by Kim's deputy and chiefs of all six high prosecutors offices, Moon's spokesperson said.
Kim, his deputy and the chiefs of all six high prosecutors offices across the nation offered to resign en masse on April 22 in protest against the prosecution reform legislation that would reduce and eventually scrap the prosecution's investigative powers.
After the National Assembly approved the bills, Moon promulgated the bills on Tuesday.
Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said Moon turned down resignation offers by Kim's deputy and other high-ranking prosecutors because of "concerns about the damage to the public due to the vacuum in prosecution services."
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)