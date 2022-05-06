S. Korea vows 'preemptive' steps against market volatility after Fed's rate hike

South Korea's stock and currency markets got off to a weak start Friday. The benchmark stock price index had lost 1.2 percent, or 30.41 points, to trade at 2,647.16 as of 9:25 a.m., and the local currency was trading at 1,272 won per the U.S. dollar, down 5.7 won from Wednesday's close. The stock market closed Thursday for Children's Day holiday.