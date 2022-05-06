K League-leading Ulsan seeking bounceback after suffering 1st loss of season

Ulsan dropped to Suwon Samsung Bluewings 1-0 on Thursday, the Children's Day holiday, for their first loss of the 2022 K League 1 season. Ulsan, which had seven wins and two draws prior to Thursday, went down a man 26 minutes into the match, with midfielder Kim Sung-joon getting sent off following a hard tackle on Ryu Seung-woo. They never found their offensive rhythm and were held scoreless for only the second time this season.

