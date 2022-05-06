Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #unification ministry #NK defector #cultural event

Unification ministry to hold cultural events for N. Korean defectors next week

11:12 May 06, 2022

SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's unification ministry said Friday its inter-Korean culture center will hold a series of events next week as part of efforts to boost a rapport between South Koreans and North Korean defectors living in the country.

The Inter-Korean Cultural Integration Center, located in western Seoul, plans to host various events to be attended by defectors, such as plays, concerts and exhibitions, from Monday to Saturday on the occasion of the 2nd anniversary of the center's opening, according to the ministry handling inter-Korean affairs.

The center opened on May 13, 2020, with the goal of encouraging communication between North Korean defectors and South Koreans.

This undated file photo, provided by the Korean Hana Foundation, shows the Inter-Korean Cultural Integration Center's building in western Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK