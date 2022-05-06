Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military #coronavirus

Military reports 601 more COVID-19 cases

14:08 May 06, 2022

SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 601 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 137,315, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 418 from the Army, 70 from the Marine Corps, 48 from the Air Force, 43 from the Navy and 21 from units under the direct control of the ministry. There was also one infection from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Currently, 4,815 military personnel are under treatment.

In this photo, a service member waits for a train at Seoul Station in central Seoul on May 1, 2022. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK